Thane man dies by suicide during video call with family

19:00

A 32-year-old man died by suicide by hanging himself during a video call with his family in Maharashtra's Thane city after four men allegedly harassed and tried to extort money from him, police said on Tuesday.



Based on a complaint, the Daighar police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against four persons the victim named in a video message he left behind, an official said.



The victim, Majid Sayyed, a resident of Mumbra, hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his home in the early hours of August 14, while he was on a video call with his mother and brother, an official said.



The family rushed to his Nagaon residence, broke open the locked door, and cut the scarf to bring him down. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.



The official said that the family examined a video message recorded by Majid before the suicide, in which he alleged that the four accused - Shadab Baig, Saud Shaikh, Arshad Madrasi, and Sohel Shaikh - were harassing him for money and that he was ending his life as he could no longer bear the mental strain.



"Based on the complaint filed by the victim's brother and the video evidence left behind by the deceased, we have registered a case against the four men under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023," a senior inspector of Daighar police station said.



A probe is underway, and no arrests have been made, he said. -- PTI