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SC upholds hanging as mode of death penalty not...

Tue, 18 August 2026
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking an alternative and more dignified method of executing death row convicts, declining to interfere with hanging as the existing mode of execution for carrying out the death penalty.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta considered pleas challenging execution by hanging on the ground that the method causes pain and sought consideration of alternatives that could ensure a more humane and dignified execution.

The court, however, made it clear that its judgment would not prevent the Central government from undertaking a comprehensive review of the existing mode of execution and examining whether an alternative method could reduce suffering.

The Supreme Court also indicated that the issue could potentially be reconsidered if fresh scientific or medical evidence emerges regarding alternative methods of execution. The court's observations leave the door open for the government to examine whether another method could better protect the dignity of death row prisoners.

The petitions had sought an alternative to the present method of execution, arguing that hanging until death can cause pain and suffering and therefore raises questions concerning the dignity of a person even after the death sentence has been awarded.

The petitioners had sought consideration of other possible methods, including lethal injection, shooting or electrocution, as alternatives to hanging. The Supreme Court, however, did not direct the government to replace hanging with any of these methods. -- ANI

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