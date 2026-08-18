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Satyendar Jain among 6 held in STP tender case

Tue, 18 August 2026
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Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai are among six persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the Delhi Jal Board, an officer said on Tuesday.

The other accused arrested are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, and private persons Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma, the ACB said in a statement.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

According to the ACB, the investigation found that the tendering process allegedly contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider, Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, thereby limiting competition and providing undue advantage to the private entity, read the statement. -- PTI

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