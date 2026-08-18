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Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 95.74 against US dollar

Tue, 18 August 2026
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The rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 95.74 against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and lingering geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is likely to trade with a slight negative bias, pressured by the delay in the deal between the US and Iran, rising crude oil prices and broader dollar support.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.68 against the greenback and traded in a range of 95.64-95.75 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.74, lower by 13 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 95.61 against the US dollar. -- PTI

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