PM CARES fund has Rs 8,453 crore, reveals govt

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Foreign contribution has seen a sharper decline, registering a high of Rs 495 crore in 2020-21, before falling to Rs 40 crore and Rs 2.57 crore in the next two years.





The foreign contribution now stands at Rs 92.8 lakh, the second lowest since Rs 39.7 lakh in the first year of 2019-20.

Domestic donations to the PM CARES Fund fell by 30 per cent to nearly Rs 479 crore during the fiscal year 2024-2025 while foreign donations also declined by 18 per cent to Rs 92.8 lakh, according to its latest audit report.The total balance in PM CARES Fund stood at Rs 8,452 crore as on March 31, 2025, up from Rs 7,173 crore a year ago.Of this, Rs 7,846 crore was parked in fixed deposits and Rs 605 crore in savings bank accounts, the report said.The domestic donations received by the PM CARES in fiscal year 2023-24 stood at Rs 681.8 crore, while it had got foreign donations totalling Rs 1.13 crore.The fund spent Rs 87.8 lakh on PM CARES for Children Scheme during 2024-25, sharply down from Rs 15.37 crore in the previous year.Total payments made during the year 2024-25 was Rs 87.85 lakh, as against Rs 15.6 crore in the previous fiscal.A study of the audited statements on the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund website shows that the voluntary domestic contribution peaked at Rs 7,184 crore in 2020-21 and then fell to Rs 1,896 crore in 2021-22, before declining further to Rs 909 crore in 2022-23.The Narendra Modi government set up the PM CARES Fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the one posed by the Covid pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected. It was registered as a public charitable trust.The prime minister is the ex-officio chairman of the fund that consists entirely of voluntary contributions and does not get any budgetary support.The fund has been used over the years to boost emergency care, including for setting up oxygen plants and purchasing ventilators in hospitals run by the central and state governments as part of the larger exercise to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic.In 2021-22, an amount of Rs 1,703 crore was spent on pressure-swing adsorption oxygen plants, besides spending Rs 835 crore on ventilators, out of a total expenditure of nearly Rs 1,938 crore. --