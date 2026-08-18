Maha FDA to pay Rs 5 L to sweet shop over licence suspension

08:40

The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pay Rs 5 lakh to a Pune-based sweets shop after questioning the continued suspension of its food licence despite substantial compliance with safety norms.



The shop had its licence suspended on June 12 following an inspection that found several hygiene and sanitation deficiencies. After the shop submitted a compliance report, a re-inspection on July 13 found 98 per cent compliance, with 35 of 36 parameters meeting the required standards. The court set aside the continued suspension, allowed the shop to resume operations, and directed the FDA to pay Rs 5 lakh within 30 days.



On August 13, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a special inspection drive against establishments selling food items through online delivery platforms, inspecting 86 establishments across the State.



As part of the drive, one establishment was directed to immediately halt its business operations, while 60 improvement notices were issued. The FDA also suspended 14 food business licences with immediate effect, as per an official release.



The FDA also carried out action against milk and dairy products during the statewide inspection drive. A total of 698 kg of dairy stock, valued at Rs 34,302, was seized, it said.



The department further registered 10 FIRs in cases involving the sale, distribution, and transportation of banned food items such as pan masala and gutkha. Nine persons were arrested, and stock worth Rs 46,76,631 was seized in these cases, according to the release.



Besides this, around 1,270 kg of other food items, including milk and dairy products, bakery items, and edible oil, valued at approximately Rs 1,29,762, were seized. -- ANI