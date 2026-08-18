Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Maha FDA to pay Rs 5 L to sweet shop over licence suspension

Tue, 18 August 2026
Share:
08:40
image
The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pay Rs 5 lakh to a Pune-based sweets shop after questioning the continued suspension of its food licence despite substantial compliance with safety norms.

The shop had its licence suspended on June 12 following an inspection that found several hygiene and sanitation deficiencies. After the shop submitted a compliance report, a re-inspection on July 13 found 98 per cent compliance, with 35 of 36 parameters meeting the required standards. The court set aside the continued suspension, allowed the shop to resume operations, and directed the FDA to pay Rs 5 lakh within 30 days.

On August 13, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a special inspection drive against establishments selling food items through online delivery platforms, inspecting 86 establishments across the State.

As part of the drive, one establishment was directed to immediately halt its business operations, while 60 improvement notices were issued. The FDA also suspended 14 food business licences with immediate effect, as per an official release.

The FDA also carried out action against milk and dairy products during the statewide inspection drive. A total of 698 kg of dairy stock, valued at Rs 34,302, was seized, it said.

The department further registered 10 FIRs in cases involving the sale, distribution, and transportation of banned food items such as pan masala and gutkha. Nine persons were arrested, and stock worth Rs 46,76,631 was seized in these cases, according to the release.

Besides this, around 1,270 kg of other food items, including milk and dairy products, bakery items, and edible oil, valued at approximately Rs 1,29,762, were seized. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Scamster held for Rs 1,071 cr cyber fraud across 1,090 cases!
LIVE! Scamster held for Rs 1,071 cr cyber fraud across 1,090 cases!

1st Test, Sri Lanka vs India, Updates: Indiia look to continue domination on Day 4
1st Test, Sri Lanka vs India, Updates: Indiia look to continue domination on Day 4

'No Loss Of Demographic Dividend Opportunity Yet'
'No Loss Of Demographic Dividend Opportunity Yet'

'... to see that young people are gainfully employed. After that, it will become very difficult as we will start ageing much more rapidly.''We have a huge proportion of Gen Z. After 2030, every year, we will start seeing a gradual shift...

Jharkhand scraps JSSC-CGL exam, all tests by TDPL
Jharkhand scraps JSSC-CGL exam, all tests by TDPL

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam and all tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL since 2014, following widespread protests by job aspirants over alleged irregularities. An examination reforms...

Team Nadda Vs Team Nabin: Who's In, Who's Out
Team Nadda Vs Team Nabin: Who's In, Who's Out

Bharatiya Janata Party President Nitin Nabin has made his first significant mark on the BJP's national apparatus with a major organisational reshuffle, bringing back key figures like Smriti Irani and Ram Madhav while removing Nadda-era...