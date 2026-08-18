Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Lata song played instead of Vande Mataram at Shinde event

Tue, 18 August 2026
Share:
19:28
image
In a faux pas, a Hindi song sung by Lata Mangeshkar with reference to Vande Mataram instead of the official version of the national song was played at a government event attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane.

A video clip of the incident, which occurred on Monday evening, went viral on social media.

The event was organised in Thane city to mark the conclusion of the Marathi language course campaign for cab and auto-rickshaw drivers, where certificates were distributed to the successful participants hailing from non-Marathi background.

At the beginning of the function, a private album track sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar with Vande Mataram refrain was played over the sound system instead of the official national song.

Speaking at the end of the function, Shinde called upon event organisers to strictly ensure that the official version and the rendition of Vande Mataram approved by Parliament be played at public programmes.

He said the version of Vande Mataram played at the particular event was not in the style and form approved by Parliament.

Highlighting the need to preserve the sanctity and uniform protocol of the national song, the deputy CM advised the organisers to remain vigilant and ensure that only the official, Parliament-sanctioned rendition of Vande Mataram is played.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Lata song played instead of Vande Mataram at Shinde event
LIVE! Lata song played instead of Vande Mataram at Shinde event

1st Test: India on course for victory in Galle after SL lose early wickets
1st Test: India on course for victory in Galle after SL lose early wickets

India put themselves course for a big win in the series opener after reducing Sri Lanka to 84/4 at stumps on day four of the first Test in Galle on Tuesday.

Exam notification: Bihar teacher aspirants set 24-hr deadline
Exam notification: Bihar teacher aspirants set 24-hr deadline

Job aspirants and guest faculties in Bihar are protesting in Patna, demanding the timely conduct of the BPSC TRE-4 exam, transparency in recruitments, and the resignation of education officials. They also seek implementation of UGC...

'I will find a way to vanish': Twisha's final message to kin
'I will find a way to vanish': Twisha's final message to kin

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against the husband and mother-in-law of former model and actor Twisha Sharma, accusing them of mental cruelty that led to her suicide. The chargesheet relies heavily on text messages sent by Sharma,...

Govt reveals where PM CARES money is invested
Govt reveals where PM CARES money is invested

The PM CARES Fund experienced a 30 per cent decrease in domestic donations and an 18 per cent drop in foreign contributions during the fiscal year 2024-2025. Despite this, the total balance in the fund increased to Rs 8,452 crore,...