Lata song played instead of Vande Mataram at Shinde event

19:28

In a faux pas, a Hindi song sung by Lata Mangeshkar with reference to Vande Mataram instead of the official version of the national song was played at a government event attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane.



A video clip of the incident, which occurred on Monday evening, went viral on social media.



The event was organised in Thane city to mark the conclusion of the Marathi language course campaign for cab and auto-rickshaw drivers, where certificates were distributed to the successful participants hailing from non-Marathi background.



At the beginning of the function, a private album track sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar with Vande Mataram refrain was played over the sound system instead of the official national song.



Speaking at the end of the function, Shinde called upon event organisers to strictly ensure that the official version and the rendition of Vande Mataram approved by Parliament be played at public programmes.



He said the version of Vande Mataram played at the particular event was not in the style and form approved by Parliament.



Highlighting the need to preserve the sanctity and uniform protocol of the national song, the deputy CM advised the organisers to remain vigilant and ensure that only the official, Parliament-sanctioned rendition of Vande Mataram is played. -- PTI