Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kim Jong Un has always treated me with great respect: Trump

Tue, 18 August 2026
Share:
09:08
image
US President Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has always treated him with "great respect", highlighting their personal rapport and saying his approach is aimed at making the situation on the Korean Peninsula safer.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he had met Kim on multiple occasions and that the two leaders understood each other. Trump contrasted his relationship with Kim with the North Korean leader's reported views of previous US presidents.

"Kim Jong Un has always treated me with great respect, and we met on two primary occasions, spoke, and spent time. I understand him. He understands me. I get along with him. You know, he didn't like Biden, he didn't like Obama, he didn't like anybody, but I get along with him very well. Now, what I'm doing is making things safer, just the opposite," Trump said.

This comes after Trump instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and describing the drills as costly and inappropriate.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was "not happy" that the United States had previously agreed to participate in joint military exercises with South Korea.

"Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea," Trump said.

Trump described the exercises as costly and said they send a signal that is "totally inappropriate and hostile" to North Korea, which he claimed has been "unthreatening and respectful" during his presidency. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Scamster held for Rs 1,071 cr cyber fraud across 1,090 cases!
LIVE! Scamster held for Rs 1,071 cr cyber fraud across 1,090 cases!

1st Test, Sri Lanka vs India, Updates: Indiia look to continue domination on Day 4
1st Test, Sri Lanka vs India, Updates: Indiia look to continue domination on Day 4

'No Loss Of Demographic Dividend Opportunity Yet'
'No Loss Of Demographic Dividend Opportunity Yet'

'... to see that young people are gainfully employed. After that, it will become very difficult as we will start ageing much more rapidly.''We have a huge proportion of Gen Z. After 2030, every year, we will start seeing a gradual shift...

Jharkhand scraps JSSC-CGL exam, all tests by TDPL
Jharkhand scraps JSSC-CGL exam, all tests by TDPL

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam and all tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL since 2014, following widespread protests by job aspirants over alleged irregularities. An examination reforms...

Team Nadda Vs Team Nabin: Who's In, Who's Out
Team Nadda Vs Team Nabin: Who's In, Who's Out

Bharatiya Janata Party President Nitin Nabin has made his first significant mark on the BJP's national apparatus with a major organisational reshuffle, bringing back key figures like Smriti Irani and Ram Madhav while removing Nadda-era...