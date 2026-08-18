J'khand exam stir: Devendra Mahato, 2 protesters end fast

15:21

Three of the six protesters, including JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who were on hunger strike over the alleged job exam irregularities in Jharkhand, ended the fast after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of all recruitment tests conducted by an outsourced agency since 2014.



Mahto, who had been on the fast for 16 days, called off the hunger strike around Monday midnight.



Two protesters, Prem Nayak and Umme Habiba, also ended the fast, while three others, Rahul Kranti, Sabita Kumari and Rupesh Pal, are continuing their hunger strike, said a member of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which has been spearheading the agitation at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since July 25.



Protesters may take a call on withdrawing the demonstration, which entered its 25th day on Tuesday, after the state government cancelled all recruitment tests, including the JSSC-CGL exam, conducted by outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL).



"Today, our protest enters its 25th day. We may decide whether we continue or call the agitation off after the government's announcement," a protesting student said.



The announcement of the cancellation of exams came after Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a marathon cabinet meeting at the state secretariat here on Monday. -- PTI