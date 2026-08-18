'India late for 2036 Olympics, winning 30-40 medals is...':

10:36

Former Asian Games gold medallist double-trap marksman Ronjan Sodhi believes India's target of winning 30-40 medals at the 2036 Olympics -- whose hosting rights it is strongly bidding for -- is still a distant prospect, with the country already behind schedule in talent identification and scouting for the 10-year plan.



India is yet to win double-digit medals at a single Olympics. Its best tally came at Tokyo 2020, where it won seven medals, including one gold.



"As far as thinking or dreaming is concerned, nobody can stop anyone. But as far as the medals are concerned, we are far behind. When you're talking about being right up there at the Olympics, unfortunately, we're not there at all. Talk about winning 30-40 medals, we're far behind that goal," Sodhi told PTI on Tuesday.



"We did well at the (Glasgow) Commonwealth Games. But as far as the world standards are concerned, we are far behind. We have to create (the culture). With the seriousness the government is putting into hosting the Olympics, in most likelihood, we will win the bid. But then you have to start the culture," he said.



"In fact, we are late... 2036 is 10 years from now. So, we need to identify talent now. We need programs wherein the government or the federation engage senior shooters or people who can go and do some scouting and identify talent... in schools."



Sodhi stressed the need for a major overhaul and significant improvements in infrastructure, facilities, equipment and coaching.



"There are five things: infrastructure, equipment, athletes, coaches and job security for sportspersons. We need to work on these five things for India to do well at any games. We are lagging behind in all of them by a huge margin compared to nations who have a history of hosting the Olympics," said the Khel Ratna Awardee, who won back-to-back gold medals at the elite World Cup Final.