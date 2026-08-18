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IMD forecast heavy rain in several parts of Arunachal from tomorrow

Tue, 18 August 2026
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The IMD has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh from Wednesday.

The districts likely to witness heavy rain include Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding, among others.

The weather is likely to remain unsettled on Thursday, with rain and thunderstorms forecast in parts of the state. Several districts in the western, central and eastern regions have been placed under watch, while isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in some areas, the IMD said.

On Friday, rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue in several districts, particularly over parts of western, southern and eastern Arunachal Pradesh. -- PTI

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