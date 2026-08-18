Goa moves SC seeking enhanced sentence for Tarun Tejpal

23:16

The Goa government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking enhanced sentence for journalist Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case, contending the case warrants imprisonment for life.



On August 6, the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning the acquittal of the former editor of Tehelka by the trial court five years ago.



In a petition filed in the apex court, the Goa government said that the sentence imposed by the high court was "grossly disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the offences" committed by Tejpal.



"The present case warrants enhancement of sentence to imprisonment for life, or such enhanced sentence as this court may deem appropriate, and the sentences ought not to have been directed to run concurrently," the plea said.



The challenge is confined to the quantum of sentence and the direction for concurrent operation of sentences, it said, adding the sentence does not adequately reflect the gravity of the offences or the aggravating circumstances found proved by the High Court.