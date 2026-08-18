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FDA suspends licence of Mumbai's Otters Club

Tue, 18 August 2026
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A view of the Otter's Club in Bandra, Mumbai./Image courtesy Otters Club website
A view of the Otter's Club in Bandra, Mumbai./Image courtesy Otters Club website
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of six hotels, restaurants and other food establishments in Mumbai over food safety and hygiene violations.

The FDA inspected several hotels, restaurants and eateries in Mumbai and issued improvement notices to six of them, while suspending six food licences. No licence was cancelled, according to an official release.

Among the establishments facing action is Otters Club in Bandra, where inspectors found food safety and hygiene violations, including improper storage and maintenance issues. The FDA also found that analogue paneer supplied by Punjab Sind Dairy was being used under the name "Regular Paneer".

Daily Fresh Bakers in Dahisar area, Prince of Wales Restaurant in Khar West, Cafe Sifarish in Andheri West, Zepto Limited from Chembur were other major food-serving units that faced action. -- PTI

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