Father arrested for 'raping' daughters in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar

23:58

A cloth salesman in Uttarakhand was arrested for allegedly raping his daughters aged 17 and 19 after a complaint by his wife claiming years of sexual abuse, police said on Tuesday.



Police said the 46-year-old man, a resident of Kotdwar in Pauri district, was arrested based on available evidence, the victims' statements and interrogation. He was sent to jail after being produced in court.



In a complaint filed at the Kotdwar police station, a woman alleged that her husband had raped his daughters, aged 19 and 17.



The complainant alleged the sexual abuse had been going on for several years and that he had threatened to kill them if they reported the matter to the police or anyone else.



Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the man under Sections 351(2) [criminal intimidation], 64(2)(f) [rape by person in power, including relative], and 64(2)(m) [repeated rape] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and began an investigation. -- PTI