Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Don't play delay tactics: CJP on quashing FIRs

Tue, 18 August 2026
Share:
16:00
image
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Tuesday questioned the Delhi government's reluctance to submit before the court the list of FIRs sought to be quashed, asserting that the issue concerning the students was the withdrawal of cases registered against them.

Saurav said the government should comply with the court's direction and submit the details of the FIRs instead of delaying the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "When the court is asking (from government) for the list of FIRs to be quashed, then why are you not submitting it to the court? But you (government) are showing hesitancy on this in the court. Don't play delay tactics with us. We will not accept this. They have identified around 2,800 hardened criminals; if they have to take action against them, then it is a different matter altogether. The issue relating to the students is the quashing of FIRs against them."

Das's comments come amid the CJP's demand that FIRs registered against students and other protesters during the agitation be formally withdrawn, rather than merely being treated as closed.

The party has maintained that students who participated in the protests should not face further legal action solely for their involvement in the agitation.

The July 20 Parliament march, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) after weeks of protests and a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, drew thousands of students who attempted to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks and broader reforms to the examination system.

As demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades in central Delhi while marching towards Parliament, security personnel used tear gas shells and carried out a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Phase 2 stir for corruption-free job exams soon: Mahto
LIVE! Phase 2 stir for corruption-free job exams soon: Mahto

Pak top court orders Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail
Pak top court orders Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail

Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the transfer of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a private hospital for a medical examination concerning an eye ailment. This directive comes despite jail authorities claiming his...

ICE detains Desi guitarist, green-card holder granny
ICE detains Desi guitarist, green-card holder granny

Two Indian-origin individuals, Pritesh Walia, a jazz guitarist, and Venkata Vasamsetty, a green-card holder grandmother, have been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in separate cases, highlighting the Trump...

TISS replaces CJI Surya Kant as chief guest amid row
TISS replaces CJI Surya Kant as chief guest amid row

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced Dr C S Pramesh as the new chief guest for its 86th Convocation on August 22, replacing Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, whose office cited a full calendar. The earlier...

Twisha Sharma died by suicide, no sign of assault: AIIMS
Twisha Sharma died by suicide, no sign of assault: AIIMS

The AIIMS medical board has definitively concluded that former actor-model Twisha Sharma died by suicidal hanging.