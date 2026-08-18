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DMK ridicules CM Vijay, Trisha for 'salute'

Tue, 18 August 2026
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22:43
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Tamil mouthpiece Murasoli on Tuesday ridiculed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actress Trisha by alleging that he saluted her and that "they saluted each other" on the Independence Day.

On the Independence Day, the honour of Chief Minister Vijay, who hoisted the national flag, got diminished, the daily claimed in its editorial.

Without naming the actress, Murasoli explained why the honour of the CM got eroded.

It was because, without any "shyness or sense of embarrassment," they both saluted each other; the actress was made to sit in the front row and the sight of them "saluting each other" could not be tolerated even by those who voted for him, it claimed.

The person who has become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu today thinks that he can justify "shameless and disgusting" things by doing such things in the open, it alleged. -- PTI

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