Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Devendra Mahto demands leak-proof exam system

Tue, 18 August 2026
Share:
15:32
image
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Tuesday welcomed the Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all tests conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), calling it a "historic win" for aspirants.

He called for stringent laws and reforms to monitor the examinations and restrict paper leaks.

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Mahto said, "14 exams have been cancelled; this is a historic win."

"A CBI or CID inquiry cannot give justice to the students. We are demanding a guarantee of a leak-proof examination system and transparency in the future. I have a blueprint to achieve this, which I will share with the government. 14 exams have been cancelled; this is a historic win," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Phase 2 stir for corruption-free job exams soon: Mahto
LIVE! Phase 2 stir for corruption-free job exams soon: Mahto

Pak top court orders Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail
Pak top court orders Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail

Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the transfer of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a private hospital for a medical examination concerning an eye ailment. This directive comes despite jail authorities claiming his...

ICE detains Desi guitarist, green-card holder granny
ICE detains Desi guitarist, green-card holder granny

Two Indian-origin individuals, Pritesh Walia, a jazz guitarist, and Venkata Vasamsetty, a green-card holder grandmother, have been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in separate cases, highlighting the Trump...

TISS replaces CJI Surya Kant as chief guest amid row
TISS replaces CJI Surya Kant as chief guest amid row

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced Dr C S Pramesh as the new chief guest for its 86th Convocation on August 22, replacing Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, whose office cited a full calendar. The earlier...

Twisha Sharma died by suicide, no sign of assault: AIIMS
Twisha Sharma died by suicide, no sign of assault: AIIMS

The AIIMS medical board has definitively concluded that former actor-model Twisha Sharma died by suicidal hanging.