Devendra Mahto demands leak-proof exam system

15:32

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Tuesday welcomed the Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all tests conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), calling it a "historic win" for aspirants.



He called for stringent laws and reforms to monitor the examinations and restrict paper leaks.



Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Mahto said, "14 exams have been cancelled; this is a historic win."



"A CBI or CID inquiry cannot give justice to the students. We are demanding a guarantee of a leak-proof examination system and transparency in the future. I have a blueprint to achieve this, which I will share with the government. 14 exams have been cancelled; this is a historic win," he said. -- ANI