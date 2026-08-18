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Dabholkar murder: Convict gets bail, life term suspended

Tue, 18 August 2026
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12:31
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he Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sachin Andure, convicted in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Bhonsale also suspended the life sentence handed to Andure by a sessions court in 2024.

A copy of the detailed order was not yet available.

Andure, who is also facing trial in connection with the killing of activist Govind Pansare, can walk out of jail now as he has secured bail in both the cases.

Dabholkar, 67, the founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, an anti-superstition organisation, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants while on a morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Initially, the case was probed by the local police, but following a petition filed in the HC by his daughter Mukta Dabholkar, the investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2014.

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