Cong leaders, police review preparations ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pune event

23:41

Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Pune to interact with students as part of the "Chhatron Ki Gunj" initiative, party leaders and police officials on Tuesday reviewed preparations and security arrangements at the venue.



Gandhi is scheduled to visit Pune on August 22. The event will be held on AISSMS College ground.



Congress's Pune city president Prashant Jagtap said they along with the senior police officials took stock of the preparations and security arrangements at the venue.



Maharashtra Congress Vice President and former MLC Mohan Joshi said a meeting was also held with Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.



"All necessary permissions have been received for the event," he said. -- PTI