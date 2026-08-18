BJP appoints new poll chiefs for UP, Punjab, Gujarat

12:03

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde and national general secretary as in-charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh and newly appointed national secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as co-in-charge.



Newly appointed BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Poonia was made in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, according to a notification issued by the party.



Nabin made Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat.



"These appointments will come into effect immediately. The appointment of other state in-charges will be made in due course; meanwhile, the current Prabhari arrangement will continue," the BJP said in a circular. PTI