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BJP appoints new poll chiefs for UP, Punjab, Gujarat

Tue, 18 August 2026
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BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde and national general secretary as in-charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh and newly appointed national secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as co-in-charge.

Newly appointed BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Poonia was made in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, according to a notification issued by the party.

Nabin made Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat.

"These appointments will come into effect immediately. The appointment of other state in-charges will be made in due course; meanwhile, the current Prabhari arrangement will continue," the BJP said in a circular. PTI

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