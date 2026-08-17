Bangladeshi woman re-enters India month after deportation, held in Mumbai

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Finding her responses suspicious, she was taken to the police station for further questioning. -- PTI

A 27-year-old Bangladeshi woman has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly re-entering India illegally and residing in the city without valid travel documents, barely a month after she was deported to her home country, an official said on Monday.According to a Gamdevi police official, the accused has been identified as Nadira Sultana. She was allegedly found staying in India without the required documents after entering the country through an illegal route. Police are now investigating how she managed to re-enter India and whether anyone helped her in the process.The incident came to light on Saturday when police received information about a suspected Bangladeshi woman roaming near the footpath area adjoining Girgaum Chowpatty.During initial questioning by the police, she allegedly failed to provide clear details about her identity and address.