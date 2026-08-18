Assam flood toll rises to 105; nearly 32,000 people still affected

15:16

Floods have claimed 105 lives in Assam so far this year, with nearly 32,000 people across five districts still affected, according to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).



Of the 105 people who have died in flood-related incidents, 64 are male, 24 are female, and 17 are children, according to the latest data released by the state disaster management authority.



Sivasagar has recorded the highest number of flood-related deaths in the state, with 53 fatalities. Charaideo has reported 22 deaths, while nine people have died in Jorhat, eight in Golaghat, four in Karbi Anglong and three in Dhemaji.



The latest figures also show that the flood situation continues to affect thousands of people across the state. Nearly 32,000 people in five districts are still affected by the flooding. -- ANI