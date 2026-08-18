646 mn Indian voters, every single one required an ID: US envoy backs Trump

08:26

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday endorsed President Donald Trump's renewed push for strict nationwide voter identification laws under the SAVE (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) America Act.



Citing India's 2024 general election as a global benchmark for voter authentication, Gor backed Trump's stance that robust, universal photo identification is essential for maintaining election integrity and to revamp American election procedures by explicitly pointing to the scale and mechanics of India's voting system.



In a post on X, Gor said, "President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India's last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!"



Gor's endorsement follows a post on Truth Social where President Trump cited a recent exchange involving India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. According to Trump, Kumar asked the US administration, "How can you have Elections in the U.S. without a valid Photo ID?"



The proposed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, introduced in Congress on January 29, aims to overhaul federal voting standards in the United States.



It mandates that state election authorities require physical proof of US citizenship (such as a passport or birth certificate) upon voter registration, alongside valid photo identification at the ballot box, limits mail voting strictly to specific exceptions, including illness, physical disability, active military service, or travel and directs US states to purge non-citizens from federal voter registries using federal databases. -- ANI