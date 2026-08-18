5 CRPF personnel injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

09:52

At least seven persons, including five CRPF personnel, were injured on Tuesday in a head-on collision between a truck and a mini-truck of the paramilitary at Qazigund on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said.



The CRPF vehicle and the truck collided at Levdora in Qazigund area. Five CRPF personnel, including four officers, were injured in the accident, they said.



The driver and the conductor of the truck also sustained injuries.



The injured were taken to a hospital, the officials said, adding that their conditions were stated to be stable. PTI