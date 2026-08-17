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X will have to follow law of the land: Govt official

Mon, 17 August 2026
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Elon Musk-owned X will have to follow the law of the land on the social media platform's new rule to make content takedown requests by any government public, a government official said on Monday.

Musk, on Saturday, shared a new algorithm introduced in X, saying "any censorship required by the governments is now clearly visible".

"X will have to follow the law of the land," the officer said when asked about X's new rules.

The new rules will make the government's takedown request more visible to users. -- PTI

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