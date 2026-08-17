Won't stop inspecting schools till all fixed: CJP defies order

12:56

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka on Monday challenged Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar following an official circular restricting external visitors from entering government schools.



Rebuffing potential police action, Ranka declared that ongoing inspections of dilapidated school infrastructure across the state would continue unabated.



In a post on X, Ranka targeted Education Minister Madan Dilawar and said, "Madan Dilawar ji, either fix all the dilapidated schools in Rajasthan, or go ahead and file an FIR against us in advance. You can even arrest us in advance. It's your government, your police. But we won't stop inspecting the schools until all schools in Rajasthan are fixed."



The confrontation follows an urgent circular issued by Lalit Kumar, Director of Secondary Education, Bikaner, Rajasthan (dated August 16, 2026). Citing the doctrine of "In Loco Parentis", Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, the Supreme Court's KS Puttaswamy privacy judgment, and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) guidelines, the order restricts entry into government educational institutions.



External individuals are barred from school premises without explicit prior authorisation from the Principal or Head of Institute, except for authorised government officials executing official duties.



Mandatory entry in visitor registers before entering school grounds. No outsider may enter classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, sports grounds, toilets, or student activity zones without an accompanying teacher or authorised staff member. -- ANI