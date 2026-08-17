Will PM respond, youth demands answers: Cong on NTA retest

09:35

The Congress on Monday attacked the government after the National Testing Agency announced the retest for three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will say anything about his own responsibility.



The opposition party also questioned why candidates should pay the price for mistakes in the examination system and asserted that the youth of the country demands answers.



Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that nearly two months after the UGC NET June 2026 exam, the NTA itself admitted that the question papers for English, Commerce, and Sociology contained factual, typographical, and translation errors.



"Names of prominent scholars were misspelled, book titles were garbled, there were errors in the language of the questions, mistakes in grammatical and gender-number agreement, punctuation errors, and non-standard terms were used for established concepts," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.



Not only that, the NTA's committee found that a large number of such questions were repeated - ones that had already been asked in previous exams, he said. -- PTI