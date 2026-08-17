What PM said to new Team BJP...

17:18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressing confidence that the new team will work towards strengthening the party and focusing on public service.



Taking to X, PM Modi said that the new team is a blend of organisational experience and youthful energy.



"Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect," the Prime Minister wrote on X.



Emphasising the role of the new team in the party's growth, PM Modi further added, "I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them."



Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled the new national team, including of new, young and experienced leaders. The party also saw women's representation.



BL Santosh will continue in his position as National General Secretary (Organisation).



Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been entrusted with the key responsibilities as general secretaries.



The announcement comes almost six months after Nitin Nabin became party chief.



The party has named several senior leaders as National Vice Presidents. They include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya , Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar. Six among 13 new vice presidents are women. -- ANI