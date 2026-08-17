Under what law does RSS exist, asks Priyank Kharge

09:27

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday asked under what law does RSS exist and under what legal identity does it function.



Existence is not the issue, accountability is, he said.



The question is why an organisation that claims to shape the destiny of Bharath is so reluctant to clearly establish its legal identity and public accountability, he asked.



The minister was responding to BJP national general secretary B L Santosh's statement on Saturday that RSS did not require registration to establish its existence, asserting that the organisation had worked through the trust of millions of people.



Addressing an 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp Day' programme organised by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike here, Santhosh claimed "the RSS had stood by Hindus" during partition and continued to function without formal registration.



"Dearest Santosh Ji, Nobody is questioning whether the RSS exists. The question is: under what law does it exist and under what legal identity does it function?" Kharge posted on 'X'.



"An organisation cannot invoke its 100-year history, claim millions of members, collect dakshinas (donations), own or use proxy assets, run shadow institutions, organise nationwide activities, influence political and public affairs and then respond to questions of registration, finances and accountability by saying - our existence is self-evident," he said.



Making it clear that existence is not the issue, but accountability is, the minister said, if the RSS needs no registration to "establish its existence", then tell the country: "What exactly is its legal status? Who legally constitutes the RSS? Who owns its assets?"



Further questioning in whose name RSS bank accounts are operated, he asked, "Under what framework are donations received and accounted for? Where are its audited accounts and statutory disclosures?"



A century-old organisation claiming enormous national reach should be able to answer these elementary questions, he added.



"We exist" is not an answer to "Who are you accountable to". History cannot be a substitute for legal transparency, he said.



In a constitutional democracy, the larger and more influential an organisation becomes, the greater the case for transparency, not the lesser, he noted.



"So yes, Mr. Santosh, nobody doubts that the RSS exists. The question is why an organisation that claims to shape the destiny of Bharath is so reluctant to clearly establish its legal identity and public accountability," Kharge added. -- PTI