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'Trump planning to use nuclear weapons on Iran'

Mon, 17 August 2026
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ormer US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has alleged that senior officials at the White House are holding strategy meetings regarding the potential deployment of nuclear weapons against Iran.

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday, Greene asserted that the high-level discussions were "real" and accused the Trump administration of lowering the threshold for nuclear action. However, she did not provide evidence or documents, nor did she identify specific officials involved in the alleged discussions.

Greene further claimed that the administration is disregarding internal US intelligence assessments which, according to her, indicate Iran is not on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. She argued that Washington is instead being influenced by warnings originating from Israel.

Warning of dire global consequences, Greene stated that any US decision to deploy nuclear weapons against Iran could trigger a much wider conflict, resulting in massive casualties and severe economic strain.

"Trump promised no more foreign wars," she wrote, arguing that an escalation could instead result in a major global conflict.

The White House has not immediately offered a comment regarding Greene's claims. -- ANI

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