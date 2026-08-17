Telangana BJP leaders fail to find berth in party''s new national team

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Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from Telangana failed to find berth in the new national team under party president Nitin Nabin announced on Monday.



Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar served as the National General Secretary, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman headed the BJP's OBC Morcha, while BJP MP D K Aruna was the party's national vice-president in the outgoing team.



Telangana BJP sources pointed out that the party has eight Lok Sabha members, including two Union Ministers (G Kishan Reddy and Sanjay Kumar), while other states are under-represented.



It is the party president's prerogative to induct leaders into his team, they said.



The BJP on Monday overhauled its national team under party president Nabin, bringing in many new faces and some prominent leaders like former Union minister Smriti Irani as general secretary and former RSS functionary Ram Madhav as vice president.



The party, which said it has maintained the right balance between youth and experience, retained a few veterans including former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who was named as one of its 13 vice-presidents. -- PTI