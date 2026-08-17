Tapovan-Vishnugad hydroelectric power project halted after land subsidence causes water seepage

20:32

The construction work on the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydroelectric power project in Chamoli district was halted, and workers were evacuated as a precautionary measure after land subsidence created a 'cavity' (small pit), triggering water seepage in the main tunnel, officials said on Monday.



The 520 MW run-of-the-river hydro project is being built on the Dhauliganga river by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in the Tapovan-Jyotirmath area.



NTPC Public Relations Officer Rajendra Singh Jayada said the incident occurred on August 15, in which a "small cavity" formed during tunnelling, leading to mild water seepage.



He said work in the affected area was stopped as soon as information was received and workers were immediately evacuated.



Jayada further said that tunnelling work won't be resumed and added that special workers have been deployed to fix the cavity.



The project, which began in November 2006, has been repeatedly hit by natural disasters and geological challenges.



In February 2021, a devastating flash flood in the Rishiganga valley destroyed a large portion of the project and claimed nearly 200 lives.



Even before that, construction work had been repeatedly impacted by water seepage in the tunnels and other geological challenges.



In another incident, a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) worth crores of rupees was stuck inside for a long time after water entered the main tunnel.



The latest incident has once again raised concerns over the geological challenges and safety measures involved in constructing large hydroelectric projects in the Himalayan region.



The NTPC, however, clarified that the affected portion is being fixed in accordance with safety standards. -- PTI