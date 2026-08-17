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Rupee falls 19 paise to close at 95.61 against US dollar

Mon, 17 August 2026
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The rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 95.61 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, amid weak domestic equity markets and a surge in crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is likely to trade with a slight negative bias, pressured by the delay in the deal between the US and Iran, rising crude oil prices and broader dollar support.

Moreover, investors' sentiment turned cautious after the Reserve Bank of India on August 14 said that its swap facility for FCNR (B) deposits will be available only for deposits mobilised till August 31.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.50 against the greenback and traded in a range of 95.49-95.62 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.61 (provisional), lower by 19 paise from its previous close.

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