Repair works begin at govt school soon after Dipke's visit

18:46

Repair works at the government school in the native village of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in Maharashtra's Hingoli district began soon after he inspected the campus and flagged lack of basic amenities, an official said on Monday.





Dipke visited the Zilla Parishad (district council)-run school in Santuk Pimpri village on August 15 to kick-off his outfit's 'School Thik Karo' campaign (Fix Schools drive).





After attending the flag hoisting ceremony at the school in his native village on Independence Day, the 30-year-old activist inspected the campus, pointing to broken window panes of classrooms and highlighting lack of other basic amenities.





Soon after his visit, the local gram panchayat swung into action and ordered repair works at the government school.





Talking to reporters, Santuk Pimpri Sarpanch Vijay Puri said, ''Abhijeet Dipke came to the school and checked its amenities. We have started working on them (infrastructure gaps highlighted by him). (Damaged) windows are being changed and defunct CCTV cameras are being replaced.''





''We are installing new window frames. There was also an issue of shortage of water in the toilets. We have arranged round the clock supply of water in the washrooms,'' the sarpanch informed.





Senior authorities from the state education department have also instructed the school management to expedite the repairs to the facilities.





The school headmaster said, ''We have received instructions from the higher authorities and accordingly repair works have been undertaken." -- PTI