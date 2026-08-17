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Ram Madhav, Biplab Deb in BJP's new national team; Piyush Goyal named treasurer

Mon, 17 August 2026
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Update: The BJP on Monday announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, appointing 13 vice presidents, including Ram Madhav, Lok Sabha MP D Purandeshwari and former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been made national treasurer.

The party has retained B L Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation) and brought in former Union minister Smriti Irani and ex-Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb in its team of eight national general secretaries, according to the list released by the party.

Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal are the only two national general secretaries that the BJP has retained in its new team.

The BJP has brought in many new faces, including Kavita Patidar, K Surendran, Sandeep Pathak and Manoj Tigga, in its team of 16 national secretaries from different states.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Baijayant Jay Panda and Rekha Verma have been retained as vice presidents. PTI

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