Rajasthan schoolgirls blacken principal's face with ink over molestation charges

16:49

Girl students of a government school in Rajasthan's Ajmer district blackened the face of their school principal with ink on Monday in protesting for allegedly molesting them, police said.



The incident occurred at a government senior secondary school, where students and their parents gathered and held a demonstration against the school principal, Sushil Kumar Rinwa.



"The girl blackened the face of the accused with ink. Police reached the spot and detained the accused," SHO of Pushkar police station Ashok Bishu said.



Bishu said a case of molestation will be registered against the accused under relevant sections.



Ajmer's Chief District Education Officer Govind Narayan Sharma said that a report has been forwarded to senior officers against the accused principal.



"I sent an officer to the school on information of protest. The officer recorded the statements of girls who accused the principal of molestation. The report has been forwarded to senior officers for action against the principal," he said.



Last week, a government school teacher in Ajmer's Kekdi was suspended on similar allegations. -- PTI