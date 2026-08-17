Police arrest snake charmer in Faridabad, seize seven Indian cobras

22:36

The police said the forest department's wildlife team arrested a snake charmer in the Palla police station area here for allegedly keeping wild animals in captivity and engaging in illegal trade involving them.



According to police, the accused has been identified as Bansi Nath and seven Indian cobras and one rat snake were recovered from him.



The wildlife team rescued the snakes and handed the accused over to the local police.



Police said they registered an FIR against Nath at Palla police station.



"The accused snake charmer was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody," a senior police officer said. -- PTI