OBC activist booked for remarks on Maratha woman, expresses regret

23:50

An FIR was registered on Monday against OBC activist Navnath Waghmare in Jalna district of Maharashtra over his alleged objectionable remarks about women from the Maratha community, the police said.



Following backlash, Waghmare expressed regret over his statement and sought forgiveness.



A complaint was lodged by members of the Maratha community with the Jalna police, alleging that Waghmare's remarks during a YouTube interview in Pune had hurt their sentiments and insulted its women.



Several members staged a protest outside the Kadim Jalna police station, raising slogans and demanding legal action against Waghmare.



Following a complaint lodged by a resident of Ghayal Nagar in Jalna, police registered an FIR under various sections of the BNS concerning insulting the modesty of a woman, promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between different groups, false information, rumours or reports, and acts likely to provoke a breach of public peace. -- PTI