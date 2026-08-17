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'Now we know why Naxalism prospered under Chidambaram'

Mon, 17 August 2026
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Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram for his swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dimagi Naxal" remark, saying this showed why Naxalism "prospered" during Chidambaram's tenure as Union home minister.

Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, Modi warned about "dimagi Naxals" who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies.

Chidambaram on Sunday hit back, saying, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal!"

Sanghavi, in a post on X on Sunday evening, said he was not at all shocked at the Congress leader's comments, as "now we know why Naxalism prospered during P. Chidambaram's tenure as Home Minister and under the UPA government."

The UPA's internal security record speaks for itself, the BJP leader stated.

"Now we know why around 1913 policemen and CRPF jawans were killed fighting Naxalism during 2004-14. Now we know why more than 5,019 Indians lost their lives to Naxal attacks under UPA rule," he said.

It is now clear why "92% of Naxal weapons were looted from police armouries" on his (Chidamabaram's) watch, Sanghavi charged.

"Now we know why 182 districts remained hostage to Naxal violence in 2013," the DyCM wrote in his post.

PM Modi on Saturday said the country had succeeded in removing armed Naxalism from the forests, but warned that its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to promote violence and anarchy.

He appealed to people to "identify and isolate" them. PTI

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