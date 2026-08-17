Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'No difference between Jaish-e-Mohammed, Taliban, RSS'

Mon, 17 August 2026
Share:
12:34
image
msevak Sangh (RSS) to international terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Taliban while targeting them over patriotism and legal registration status.

Addressing the press conference here, Hariprasad said, "There is no difference between Jaish-e-Mohammed, Taliban, and RSS because all three are not registered in India."

On Keralam VC Mohanan Kunnummal's remarks regarding the Vande Mataram controversy, the KPCC president said, "...He has rightly directed this at the RSS because they never sing Vande Mataram, nor do they sing the national anthem or hoist the tricolour flag..."

The remarks follow an FIR filed against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi alleging disruption during the rendition of "Vande Mataram," alongside recent remarks by Kerala VC Mohanan Kunnummal at an RSS gathering criticising those who oppose the national song.

Hariprasad's comments reinforce Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge's recent demand for the RSS to publicly clarify under which Indian laws it holds property, bank accounts, and receives donations.

The row over RSS registration flared after BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh said at a Hindu Jagarana Vedike 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp Day' event that the Sangh does not need legal registration. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Did Chinese army block Indian army patrols in Arunachal?'
LIVE! 'Did Chinese army block Indian army patrols in Arunachal?'

SC asks govt to clarify on nuclear accident compensation
SC asks govt to clarify on nuclear accident compensation

The Supreme Court has issued a limited notice to the Centre, seeking clarification on whether courts can grant fair compensation under the SHANTI Act in nuclear accidents, despite liability caps. The court also questioned potential...

'Their demands legitimate': Rahul asks Jharkhand CM to...
'Their demands legitimate': Rahul asks Jharkhand CM to...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging him to personally meet with student representatives protesting irregularities in state recruitment examinations. Gandhi stressed the legitimacy and...

2 dead as Lakshmi Mittal's Ukraine plant hit by Russian missile
2 dead as Lakshmi Mittal's Ukraine plant hit by Russian missile

A Russian missile strike on the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, has resulted in two fatalities and 13 injuries. The attack partially disrupted operations at the country's largest steelworks, owned by Indian billionaire...

UP judge sentences 22 to death in 10 cases over 4 months
UP judge sentences 22 to death in 10 cases over 4 months

An additional district and sessions judge in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced 22 individuals to death across 10 different cases within the last four months. These verdicts cover serious offences including murder, abduction,...