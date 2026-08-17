Nifty falls for 5th day

17:11

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday amid rising crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia.



The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 281.09 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 77,728.16. During the day, it dropped 555.5 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 77,453.75.



The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 78.35 points, or 0.32 per cent, to end at 24,287.65, taking the losses to the fifth day.



From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and ITC were among the biggest laggards.



Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharat Electronics were among the winners. -- PTI