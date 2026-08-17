Narco-terrorist absconding for four years arrested in Jammu

23:54

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The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Monday said it has arrested an absconding narco-terror operative in the Jammu region.



Manoj Kumar Bhat alias Pintu was arrested during a special operation.



A spokesperson of the agency claimed that the arrest marks an important development in the investigation of a wider narco-terror conspiracy allegedly backed by Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir-based operatives of Hizbul Mujahideen.



"SIA Kashmir has achieved a significant breakthrough in its sustained efforts to dismantle the narco-terror ecosystem operating in Jammu & Kashmir with the arrest of an absconding operative who had been evading arrest for nearly four years," the spokesperson said.



The agency said that Bhat was wanted in connection with smuggling of narcotics from across the LOC and using the funds from their sale to finance terrorist activities.



"The accused is wanted in connection with FIR No. 13/2022 of SIA Kashmir, registered on June 3, 2022, concerning the smuggling of narcotics from across the LOC and the alleged channelisation of proceeds from their sale towards financing terrorist activities," the spokesperson said. -- PTI