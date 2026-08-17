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Modi expresses grief over Lakhisarai stampede

Mon, 17 August 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai and conveyed his condolences to the families.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Lakhisarai, Bihar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected," PM Modi said.

The stampede occurred on Monday morning as thousands of devotees gathered at Ashok Dham Temple to offer prayers and perform Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva on the third Monday of the holy Sawan month.

At least seven devotees have been confirmed dead, while more than a dozen others were injured and shifted to hospitals for treatment. -- ANI

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