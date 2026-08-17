Kolkata police ban loose sale of petrol, diesel for 60 days

22:00

The Kolkata police prohibited the sale of petrol, diesel and kerosene in loose form at open markets and roadside stalls, citing fire and public safety risks associated with the unauthorised handling and storage of inflammable petroleum products.



The order, issued by Police Commissioner Ajay Nand in his capacity as executive magistrate, will come into force from August 20 and remain effective for 60 days, or until further orders.



Nand directed petrol pumps and licensed dealers to dispense fuel only through authorised dispensing units directly into the fuel tanks of vehicles.



The order specifically prohibits the filling of fuel into bottles, jars, plastic cans, drums and jerry cans, except where such sale is specifically permitted under law and carried out after due verification.



The move follows instances coming to the notice of police where petroleum products were allegedly being sold in loose form in open markets, at roadside stalls and through unauthorised containers in violation of safety norms and statutory provisions, the order said.



A senior police officer said the restrictions were aimed at preventing fire hazards and the possible misuse of petroleum products, particularly when they are stored or handled outside authorised premises. -- PTI