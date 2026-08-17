Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kolkata police ban loose sale of petrol, diesel for 60 days

Mon, 17 August 2026
Share:
22:00
image
The Kolkata police prohibited the sale of petrol, diesel and kerosene in loose form at open markets and roadside stalls, citing fire and public safety risks associated with the unauthorised handling and storage of inflammable petroleum products.

The order, issued by Police Commissioner Ajay Nand in his capacity as executive magistrate, will come into force from August 20 and remain effective for 60 days, or until further orders.

Nand directed petrol pumps and licensed dealers to dispense fuel only through authorised dispensing units directly into the fuel tanks of vehicles.

The order specifically prohibits the filling of fuel into bottles, jars, plastic cans, drums and jerry cans, except where such sale is specifically permitted under law and carried out after due verification.

The move follows instances coming to the notice of police where petroleum products were allegedly being sold in loose form in open markets, at roadside stalls and through unauthorised containers in violation of safety norms and statutory provisions, the order said.

A senior police officer said the restrictions were aimed at preventing fire hazards and the possible misuse of petroleum products, particularly when they are stored or handled outside authorised premises. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jharkhand scraps TDPL exams, results and selections
LIVE! Jharkhand scraps TDPL exams, results and selections

Team Nadda Vs Team Nabin: Who's In, Who's Out
Team Nadda Vs Team Nabin: Who's In, Who's Out

Bharatiya Janata Party President Nitin Nabin has made his first significant mark on the BJP's national apparatus with a major organisational reshuffle, bringing back key figures like Smriti Irani and Ram Madhav while removing Nadda-era...

New BJP team: Many sidelined faces make a comeback
New BJP team: Many sidelined faces make a comeback

Several prominent BJP leaders, including former Union minister Smriti Irani, RSS veteran Ram Madhav, and former chief ministers Biplab Kumar Deb and Tirath Singh Rawat, have been reinstated into significant roles within the party's...

8 killed in hotel blaze in Bengal's Tarapith; one detained
8 killed in hotel blaze in Bengal's Tarapith; one detained

Hotel officials claimed the fire was caused by a short circuit. A woman from Kolkata, who managed to escape the blaze, recalled the panic inside the hotel.

1st Test, Day 3: Suthar, Jadeja star as Lanka bowled out for 284
1st Test, Day 3: Suthar, Jadeja star as Lanka bowled out for 284

Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja led India's bowling attack on Day 3 in Galle.