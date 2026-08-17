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Karnataka transporm minister Suresh hints at bus fare hike

Mon, 17 August 2026
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Karnataka transport minister Byrathi Suresh on Monday hinted at a ticket price hike in government buses, citing an increase in diesel prices.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister said the Public Transport Fare Regulatory Committee headed by former IAS officer Atul Kumar Tiwari has been formed to look into it, which will submit a report on the ticket prices.

"We have formed a committee under the chairmanship of Atul Tiwari. It has already been about 20 days, and he has been visiting all the places and all four transport corporations. He will submit a report," the Minister said.

The minister said he would discuss with the Chief Minister the bus fare hike after Tiwari submits the report.

"We will place the report before the Cabinet and then take a decision," he added.

Explaining further, Suresh said since the time the last revision of bus fares was executed, diesel fuel prices have increased. But, the government did not revise the fares and is still providing the service at the same old rates.

"Every year, the four corporations together are running at a loss of around Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. Where are we going to get the money from? Otherwise, we will have to shut down the corporations," the Minister said. -- PTI

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