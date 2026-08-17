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Jharkhand scraps TDPL exams, results and selections

Mon, 17 August 2026
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In a significant decision, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government has decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL (TSR Data Processing Private Limited), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected.

Soren told the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium that the state Cabinet has decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well.

"A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors--minor or major--that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said.

The Chief Minister said that investigations being conducted by both the SIT and the CID have brought to light "several shocking facts".

"Since the investigation is ongoing, it is not possible to disclose every detail openly; however, it has been observed that individuals appointed through the CGL process are now being arrested on charges related to irregularities in the JPSC examinations. Furthermore, there appears to be a complex, interconnected network involving various companies that have operated here at different times," he noted. -- ANI

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