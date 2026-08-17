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Internal processes, protocols under review for error-free exams in future: NTA

Mon, 17 August 2026
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As opposition leaders targeted the National Testing Agency (NTA) over lapses in three papers of the UGC-NET examination, agency sources said internal processes and protocols are being reviewed to ensure that all exams are fair and error-free in the future.

The agency proactively looked into the complainants and decided to conduct re-tests, with all corrective measures being taken in the overall interest of candidates and to strengthen the foundation of a more accountable examination system, the sources said.

The NTA on Sunday night announced re-tests for three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination -- English, Commerce and Sociology -- following complaints about several errors in the papers.

The English and Commerce papers will be held on September 9, while the exam for the Sociology paper will be conducted the next day.

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

"The task of an examination-conducting agency is not only to conduct error-free examinations, but also to act promptly and honestly whenever an anomaly is found," a source said.

The NTA has taken the responsibility of acknowledging that something had gone wrong in these papers and for taking corrective action, at cost to itself, rather than papering over the problem, the source added.

The agency conducted examinations across 184 subjects and 24,700 questions, with the overwhelming majority found to be sound. It proactively identified issues in three subjects and is correcting them transparently in the interest of honest candidates and a fair, accurate and error-free examination system, the source said. -- PTI

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