I have hope: J'khand student leader Mahato ahead of talks

09:53

Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Monday expressed "hope and faith" ahead of the fresh round of talks with the state government, saying that if the government fails to meet the students' expectations, "the struggle will continue."



The student protest at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi has entered its 24th consecutive day against alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).



Speaking about the government's invitation for talks and its decision to allow students to bring legal experts, Mahato said he hoped the discussions would lead to a solution that ensures a fair education and examination system for future generations.



"There is hope and faith. But if the government fails to live up to it, the struggle will continue. I hope the talks satisfy the students, and we want an education system to emerge--a system that for generations to come, for those currently in 1st, 2nd, 3rd grade, or in school, or in +2, when those students face competitive exams, they shouldn't have to face such struggles," he said.



"They shouldn't face paper leaks, malpractices, or favoritism. A consensus should be built on such an education system. Because SIT investigations, CBI inquiries, and cancellations--we have seen plenty of them. In this, many students... it just feels like we forced the government to bow, but many students don't get justice," he said.



Mahato recalled the cancellation of the Jharkhand CGL examination, saying the issue had persisted despite repeated action.



"We, the students... this CGL was cancelled under my leadership on 29th January 2024. The exam was held again, and malpractice happened again. We will get it cancelled again, the exam will happen again, and malpractice will occur again. The same has been happening in JPSC as well. Irregularities happened, so cancellations will occur. But through mere cancellations and inquiries, students don't get justice," he said.



He stressed that the ongoing movement should result in systemic reforms for future generations.



"Especially the coming generation of students, they don't get justice from this. That is why such a big struggle, and the support coming from across all of India, will only be meaningful when there is an education system where students get justice for generations to come," Mahato said. -- ANI