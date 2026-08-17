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Himachal rain: Floods force closure of 89 roads; pilgrims stranded in Chamba

Mon, 17 August 2026
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Heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh on Monday led to the closure of 87 roads, while a massive flood washed away an iron bridge in a village in Chamba district, leaving scores of pilgrims stranded, and Met office issuing an orange alert for Tuesday.

The damage to the bridge at the Baloth gram panchayat in the Bharmaur area left about 40-50 pilgrims en route to pay obeisance to Maa Bhagwati Khundhi Wali stranded, as the strong currents completely damaged the pathway used by pilgrims, former pradhan Pawan Sharma said.

However, the pilgrims were rescued by the villagers, who made a temporary wooden footbridge and helped them cross safely. Sharma said that he received news of the heavy downpour and rushed to the site with residents.

"Showing promptness, the locals constructed a temporary wooden footbridge and helped the pilgrims cross safely", he added.

A large number of pilgrims use this route to visit the temple. There is a tradition among pilgrims to take a holy dip in the 'Mata Dal Lake' on the occasion of 'Jyeshtha Mangalwar' (a Tuesday in the Jyeshtha month). -- PTI

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