Electric pole fell, rumour spread causing Bihar stampede

10:48





"This led to pressure on the women's queue on the left side. So, women fell on top of each other. Police administration had been marching there since 3 am. This happened all of a sudden within a span of 2 minutes. We are at Sadar Hospital right now. All the deceased are women. We are finding out the exact number of deceased."



SDPO Shivam Kumar confirmed seven fatalities and multiple injuries, noting that initial reports of electrocution stemmed from the fallen pole, though complete verification is underway.



"Seven casualties have been reported. It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were electrocuted, which led to a stampede-like situation. We can tell you the exact reason only after verifying everything," said Kumar.



Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha termed the incident deeply sad and unfortunate and said that the event occurred outside the main temple premises when the pole collapsed, promising strict action against individuals responsible for spreading the live-current rumour. -- ANI





A devastating stampede-like incident at the Ashokdham Temple complex in Bihar's Lakhisarai district has claimed the lives of seven devotees and left several others injured during the crowded third Monday of the holy month of Sawan.According to official accounts, the tragedy was triggered by a sudden structural collapse coupled with a rapid spread of panic among the waiting crowd.Speaking with ANI, Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said, "The queue of devotees had reached till Ashokdham Halt. Two trains had stopped at the Halt. Suddenly, an electric pole fell there. The pole was located on the right side of the men's queue. When the pole collapsed, a rumour spread that a live wire had fallen on people, but it was a cable wire.